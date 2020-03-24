|
Walter L. Koehn 92, died March 21, 2020 at his Newton residence. He was born December 4, 1927 on a farm near Meno, Oklahoma to Benjamin and Leah (Johnson) Koehn. On July 17, 1949 he married Juanita M. Bence in Newton, Kansas and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2013. Their marriage was blessed with four children Mark, Julie, Pat and Dan.
Walt was the tenth child born into a family of 14 kids. When he was growing up on the farm he liked taking care of the chickens. He moved to Newton in 1947 the same year he met his wife.
He worked for a couple of years in Washington State at a wood mill and came back to Newton in 1951 and started working for Boeing where he remained for 37 years prior to his retirement. Walt enjoyed his dogs and had 4 or 5 poodles through the years who all shared the name "poo-poo". He also had a pug named "Bugsy" and a Chihuahua named "Tootsie". Walt was an avid gardener and he looked forward to planting in the spring and sharing his harvest.
Walt is survived by his children Mark and his wife Mary Koehn; Daniel and his wife Cheryl Koehn; daughters Julie and her husband David Fundenburg and Patty and Ron Phillips. He is also survived by brothers Wilbur and Larry Koehn and sister Alda Reimer and El Vera McClure. There are 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Alvin, Elmer and Paul and sisters Luella, Elizabeth, Lenora, Alice, Melina and Leona.
Graveside committal service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Rural Newton with Pastor Anita Kehr presiding. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening at Petersen Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice or First Mennonite Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 24, 2020