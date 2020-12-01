1/1
Walter Long
1932 - 2020
Walter Long, retired Clinical Social Worker died November 24, 2020. He was born August 28, 1932 in Norton, Ks. His mother, Beulah Samuelson, died in childbirth and he was cared for by his maternal grandmother, Pearl Samuelson and his Aunt, Mary Margaret Samuelson. When he was one and one half years old, his father, Ralph Long, a Methodist minister, married Mary Margaret.

As a 'preacher's kid" he grew up in several different Kansas communities including Lenora, Hunter, Agra, Wayne, Logan, and Tescott. He graduated from Logan High School in 1950.

He met his future wife Shirley Mosburg at the Broughton Methodist Church Easter Sunrise Service in 1950 where his father was minister. They were married in Broughton Methodist Church on August 28, 1953. He was a charter member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, Kansas where he and Shirley are current active members.

After 2 years at Kansas Wesleyan, he joined the Air Force and was discharged four years later to return to Kansas Wesleyan for his undergraduate degree. His major studies were sociology, elementary education, vocal music and church music. He then completed his Master's degree in Social Work at the University of Kansas in 1960. He later completed a Program of Advance Study in Social Work from Smith College, 1964.

Walter's 35 year work history focused on children and families in mental health and youth residential programs sponsored by private church related institutions. (Youthville, Prairie View, and Missouri Methodist Home for Children). He also coordinated field placement and taught students at Tabor College in the 1960's.

Upon retirement he volunteered at several community outreach programs in Newton including Health Ministries and Respite Care. Otherwise his activities included trying to learn how to play golf, bicycle rides across Kansas (19 times), bicycling with this wife Shirley, weekly table tennis competition, gardening, photography, music, church attendance and mixing with the grandchildren.

Walt placed a high value on encouraging and challenging people to experience growth, resolution of their struggles for a more satisfying life, and change for the better in their lives.

Proceeding him in death were his parents and half-brother William Andrew Long. Survivors include one daughter, Sheri Appel, (Jon) Manhattan, Ks. Jared, Logan and Aaron (Lindsey). Two sons, Wes Long (Sara) of Silver Spring, MD. Sienna, Wilder and Sage. Wayne Long (Sheri Anne) of Spring Hill, Ks. Krista and Matt. Two sisters were adopted by his parents, Evelyn Kay Zink and Margaret Louise Long.

Memorial contributions can be made to the music department at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd Ave. Newton, Ks. No service is planned at this time.

Published in The Kansan on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Walt, was a good friend and colleague. He will be missed by myself and others who saw him with a spirit of goodwill and optimism.
Merrill Raber
Friend
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 28, 2020
I have so many memories -- all positive!
George Dyck
Coworker
November 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May you find comfort during this difficult time
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
