Walter P. Neufeld, 91, of North Newton, passed away Sunday (July 7, 2019) at Kidron Bethel Village. He was born Nov. 21, 1927, on a farm three miles east and one and a half miles south of Inman, to Jacob B. and Katherine (Pauls) Neufeld.



Walter attended Lake Valley Grade School and graduated from Inman High School. He graduated from Bethel College and later from Mennonite Biblical Seminary. He pastored churches at Summerfield Mennonite Church, Summerfield, Illinois; Brudertal Mennonite Church, Hillsboro; Wayland Mennonite Church, Wayland, Iowa; Eden Mennonite Church, Moundridge; and Hanston and Ransom Mennonite Churches in western Kansas. He was very involved in leadership positions in Mennonite Disaster Service and the Western District Mennonite Conference.



On June 2, 1951, he married Freida Braun in Henderson, Nebraska. They shared 67 years of marriage. He and Frieda enjoyed their early years of marriage, city living in Chicago and the cultural adjustment of farm life while he completed his master of divinity degree at seminary. She preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2019.



He was also preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Christine Snyder.



Survivors include children: Jean (Gary) Regier, Alan (Kathy) Neufeld, both of Moundridge, James (Terri) Neufeld of Greeley, Colorado, Janet Neufeld of Oklahoma City and Jerry (Kathy) Neufeld of Caldwell, Idaho; son-in-law, Gregg Snyder of Springville, California; brothers, Ed (Sherie) Neufeld of Olathe and Arnie (Helen) Neufeld of Inman; sisters, Elfrieda (Marvin) Funk of Kinsley and Esther Regier of Hutchinson; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Cemetery, with memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Eden Mennonite Church. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home.



