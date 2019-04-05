Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Harms. View Sign

Wanda J. Harms, 88, died Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at St. Francis - Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. She was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Pete and Lillie (Boese) Heinrichs.



Wanda studied organ for four years and attended Tabor College. She taught at rural Roxbury in a one-room school house and then Lehigh, and for many years she was a dietary supervisor at Halstead Hospital.



Wanda was a charter member of Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church and a former member of Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro and Koerner Heights Church in Newton, where she played the organ. She had a 20-year passion for quilting.



She married Richard D. Harms on Aug. 22, 1950, in Lehigh. He died Sept. 7, 2013.



Survivors include a son, Ron (Gwenna) Harms of Great Bend; granddaughters, Adrienne (Randy) Griffitts of Wichita and Tiffiney Harms of Sterling; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lowell (Bonnie) Heinrichs of rural Goessel; and a sister, Carol (Walt) Friesen of Hesston.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Springfield Cemetery, rural Goessel. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church, Hesston. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston.



Funeral Home Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston

P.O. Box 33 107 South Lancaster

Hesston , KS 67062

