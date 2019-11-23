Weldon D. "Bud" Bachman, 95, of Hesston, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at Newton Medical Center, Newton. He was born March 24, 1924, in Garden Township in Harvey County, the son of Gerhard and Ella (Ewy) Bachman.
He was a tool and die maker at Hesston Manufacturing. Weldon was a member of the Hesston Mennonite Church.
Weldon was united in marriage to Arline M. Young on Oct. 27, 1950, in Moundridge. She preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2018.
He is survived by his sons, Larry (Valorie) Bachman of Newton, and Randy (Shannon) Bachman of Hesston; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Weldon is also preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry Bachman; daughter, Vickie Bachman; and sister, Lois Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hesston Mennonite Church. Family will meet with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. A private inurnment will take place later at West Zion Cemetery, Moundridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hesston Community Foundation or Hesston Emergency Services in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 23, 2019