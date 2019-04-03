|
|
Wendell D. Kirby, 85, died Sunday (March 31, 2019) at Newton Presbyterian Manor. He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Arlington, to Taylor C. and Nina E. (Reynolds) Kirby.
He retired as a dispatcher in 1994 after 27 years with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
On June 28, 1953, he married Barbara Jane Parker and they were later divorced; she preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 1993. He later married Caroline Wills on Aug. 12, 1973, in Parker, Arizona; she survives.
Wendell was a 1951 graduate of Newton High School. He served his country in the National Guard, being discharged in 1955 after earning the rank of Sergeant. While in the National Guard, he worked in radio and communications.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge #2399 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Caroline of Newton; children: Debby and Lloyd Stoddard and Denise and Kelly Hayes, both of Newton, Kathy and Rick Fitzjarrell of Katy, Texas, Shannon Wills of Cedar Park, Texas, Tim Wills of Anaheim, California, and Teri Wills of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and sister, Deanna and Leroy Schelske of Lancaster, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their families: Sarah (Andy) Groening and Della; Amber (Tom) Baker, Katelyn and Ian; Aaron Quarles, Laina and Grace; Carson Hayes; Emilee (Jason) Kelly, Lela and Henry; Tiffany Hayes; Ian Fitzjarrell; Ryan (Meäxghan) Fitzjarrell and Kingston; Jeremy (Jamie) Fitzjarrell, Tyler and Tanner; Charlie Thomas; Jeffrey Thomas and Andrew Thomas. Wendell is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, rural Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Newton Presbyterian Manor or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 3, 2019