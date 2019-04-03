Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Kirby


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wendell Kirby Obituary
Wendell D. Kirby, 85, died Sunday (March 31, 2019) at Newton Presbyterian Manor. He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Arlington, to Taylor C. and Nina E. (Reynolds) Kirby.

He retired as a dispatcher in 1994 after 27 years with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

On June 28, 1953, he married Barbara Jane Parker and they were later divorced; she preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 1993. He later married Caroline Wills on Aug. 12, 1973, in Parker, Arizona; she survives.

Wendell was a 1951 graduate of Newton High School. He served his country in the National Guard, being discharged in 1955 after earning the rank of Sergeant. While in the National Guard, he worked in radio and communications.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge #2399 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Caroline of Newton; children: Debby and Lloyd Stoddard and Denise and Kelly Hayes, both of Newton, Kathy and Rick Fitzjarrell of Katy, Texas, Shannon Wills of Cedar Park, Texas, Tim Wills of Anaheim, California, and Teri Wills of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and sister, Deanna and Leroy Schelske of Lancaster, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their families: Sarah (Andy) Groening and Della; Amber (Tom) Baker, Katelyn and Ian; Aaron Quarles, Laina and Grace; Carson Hayes; Emilee (Jason) Kelly, Lela and Henry; Tiffany Hayes; Ian Fitzjarrell; Ryan (Meäxghan) Fitzjarrell and Kingston; Jeremy (Jamie) Fitzjarrell, Tyler and Tanner; Charlie Thomas; Jeffrey Thomas and Andrew Thomas. Wendell is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, rural Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Newton Presbyterian Manor or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now