|
|
Wesley A. Swanson, 87, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020).
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean; daughter, Jan (Jeff) Glimpse; three grandchildren, Erik (May), Mary and Elizabeth Glimpse; sister, Elaine White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lloyd, Stanley Swanson and Lillian Vasti.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St, Newton, KS 67114.
A memorial has been established with First United Methodist Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 15, 2020