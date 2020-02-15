Home

Wesley A. Swanson

Wesley A. Swanson Obituary
Wesley A. Swanson, 87, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020).

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean; daughter, Jan (Jeff) Glimpse; three grandchildren, Erik (May), Mary and Elizabeth Glimpse; sister, Elaine White; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lloyd, Stanley Swanson and Lillian Vasti.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St, Newton, KS 67114.

A memorial has been established with First United Methodist Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 15, 2020
