Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Funeral Home Chapel
215 N. Main
Newton, KS
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Restlawn Garden of Memories
Highway 50
west of Newton, KS
1951 - 2019
Wesley Hiebert Obituary
Wesley Wayne Hiebert, 68, of Newton, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Wesley was born March 18, 1951, in Kingman, to Willie and Betty (Robinson) Hiebert.

The family moved to Newton when Wesley was younger and he attended and graduated from Newton High School. On April 12, 1975, he married Christine Ann Silhan in Pilson.

Wesley worked at several different manufacturing jobs over the years. such as Phillips Industries, AGCO, Chandler (in Halstead), Boeing and Excel, as well as being a stocker at Dillon's.

Most recently, since his health declined, Wesley worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart, where he was known as the "Gentle Giant." When he wasn't there, children would ask where the "big guy with the big voice is."

When he wasn't working, Wesley enjoyed puzzles, woodworking, remodeling the house and drawing designs of his dream home.

Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna Hiebert.

He is survived by his wife, Christine; sons, Daniel (Lisa) Hiebert of Eureka and Mike Hiebert of Newton; daughter, Alice Hiebert of Wichita; brother, Tim Hiebert of Burns; and grandchildren: Sierria, Travis, Kerlen and Mason.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Restlawn Garden of Memories on Highway 50, west of Newton.

Family suggests memorials to Caring Hands Humane Society and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on July 25, 2019
