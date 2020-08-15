Wilber Eugene Koehn, 85, passed away on Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center. He had spent the last five years of his life at the Newton Presbyterian Manor.
He was born on May 4, 1935 in Meno, Oklahoma and was the 13th of 14 children born to Ben and Lea Koehn. He married Janice Dombrosky on November 13, 1955 and she preceded him in death on April 22, 2018.
Wilber moved to Newton when he was 12 years old and lived the majority of his adult life in the Newton area. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and retired from Boeing in 2006.
Wilber attended Grace Community Church until he became home bound. He then attended services at the Presbyterian Manor where he especially enjoyed Sunday night hymn singalongs followed by one of his favorite things; eating ice cream.
Survivors include son Bob and wife Lee of Lawrence, Ks., son Alan and wife Pam, son Brian, and daughter Shevete all residing in Newton; and son Bill and wife Danielle of Marysville, Washington; brother Larry of Newton; sisters Alda and Alvera of Arizona; as well as eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Wilber was a very creative man who loved working with his hands. He rebuilt houses, grew huge gardens, made toy boxes, Lincoln logs and other fun things for his children and grandchildren. His hands were never idle. He was often working on many projects at the same time, finishing a project or thinking and planning what the next project would be. He was an entrepreneur, always thinking outside the box on how he could make something work better and more efficient which resulted in creating things that hadn't been done before.
He spent many hours with his children playing sports, teaching, coaching and spectating. He cheered loudly and always came to each child's sporting events of which there were many. They kept him busy and on the road but he never complained and always had an encouraging spirit.
He taught his children other important life lessons as well as practical lessons like how to drive a stick shift, how to change a tire and how to be a generally good person. He was a quiet, generous man and a loyal father with a gentle spirit and great sense of humor. He was often found playing tricks on the nurses at the Presbyterian Manor and he loved when he could pull something over on them. He was well loved and will be missed by many.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Friday (August 14th) between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 7:00 P.M.
Graveside services and interment will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday (August 15th) at the Whitewater Cemetery, rural Whitewater, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Foundation, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
