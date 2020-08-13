Wilber Koehn

1/
Wilber E. Koehn, 85, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Friday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday (August 15, 2020) at the Whitewater Cemetery, rural Whitewater, KS.

A complete obituary will appear later.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 13, 2020.
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
