Wilber Koehn

Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilber E. Koehn, 85, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.



The casket will be open at the funeral home on Friday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M.



Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday (August 15, 2020) at the Whitewater Cemetery, rural Whitewater, KS.



A complete obituary will appear later.



Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store