Wilber Koehn

Wilber E. Koehn, 85, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Friday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday (August 15, 2020) at the Whitewater Cemetery, rural Whitewater, KS.
A complete obituary will appear later.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 13, 2020.