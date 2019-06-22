Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilber Stocks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur Allen Stocks, 86, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed with his wife by his side on April 24, 2019, following a long illness. He was born on Dec. 27, 1932, in Newton, to Otis Stocks and Ermma (Baumgartner) Stocks. His mother died when he was a young child and he was raised by his loving stepmother, Violette.



Wilbur excelled at sports, playing varsity football, basketball and baseball in high school. He graduated from Kansas State University, where he played defensive end on his treasured Wildcats' football team. After obtaining a degree from Kansas State, he had a long-distinguished career in accounting.



Sports continued to be Wilbur's life-long passion and he enjoyed officiating team sports throughout his life. Throughout his adult life, he attended as many Wildcat games as possible. He also was a 31st degree Mason, Shriner. As part of his Masonic lodge activities he served as director of the Midgley Museum in Enid, Oklahoma. He was active in church life singing in the choir, serving as an elder and on the board of directors. Judie and Will enjoyed traveling and dancing with the local big band dance clubs.



Wilbur is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Judith; their three children, Cynthia, David and Bryan; granddaughter, Jennifer; and great-grandchild, Addison.



His father, stepmother and his brother, Kenneth, predeceased him.



A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Breadbasket in Newton.



Memorials can be made to Central Christian Church in Enid, Oklahoma, [email protected] or the Brain Trauma Foundation at www.braintrauma.org.

