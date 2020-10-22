Willard C. Entz, 97, graduated to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Newton Presbyterian Manor.
Willard was born May 10, 1923 in Newton, KS at Bethel Deaconess Hospital, to Bernard W. and Anna (Claassen) Entz. His schooling included eight years at Kellas District 35 (east of Newton), four years at Hesston Academy, and one year of Bible school at Hesston College.
Willard married Edna Enns on June 7, 1950 in Meade, KS. He was a farmer and rancher for over 60 years on the home place east of Newton. Together they raised 4 children, drove school bus for 9 years, and served in many ways in the church and community.
Willard and Edna were founding members of the Grace Community Church in Newton. Previously, they were longtime members of First Mennonite Church. Willard served on deacon and elder boards for many years, taught Sunday School classes, and sang with a men's quartet. Many years included visitation at the county jail on Monday nights, with other men from the church. He also served on the board of directors at Berean Academy for a number of years.
Willard is survived by four children: Dorothy & James Lee of Kansas City, MO; Larry & Carol Entz of rural Newton; Joleen & Warren Ewert of Bartlesville, OK; Lowell & Sue Entz of Yukon, OK. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, and by his parents and seven siblings, including a twin brother William who died as an infant.
Viewing times include Saturday, Oct. 24th (9am – Noon) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, and Sunday, Oct. 25th (2pm – 6 pm) at Grace Community Church in Newton. The family will be present for visitation at Grace Community Church on Sunday (4pm – 6pm). Please wear a face covering for the visitation time, by request of the family.
A memorial service will be on Monday, October 26 at 1:30 pm, at Grace Community Church. Please wear a face covering if attending, by request of the family.
He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Cemetery west of Newton, with a family graveside service prior to the memorial service.
A memorial has been established with Grace Community Church or Berean Academy. Memorial contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
