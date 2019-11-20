Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Auman. View Sign Service Information Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 (785)-539-7481 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Auman was born Oct. 24, 1945, and worked, lived and loved with all his might until passing away on Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019). He was a fighter his whole life, overcoming countless obstacles and always believing that he could prevail. He was born in St. Francis to Lucile (Hirscheler) Auman. Bill graduated Wichita Heights in 1963.



He married his high school sweetheart, Vicky (Sweasy) Auman, on May 8, 1965, in Wichita. They moved to Hays in 1975 and started a successful business. They sold the business upon retirement and moved to Newton to be closer to friends and siblings.



In Newton, Bill became a Master Gardener and worked diligently at the Harvey County Master Gardener's Community Garden. He prided himself on the tens of thousands of pounds of produce raised to feed those in need in Harvey County.



In late spring 2019, Bill and Vicky moved to Manhattan to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bill loved visits with grandchildren at Meadowlark Hills' Wroten House, where he lived for the last six months of his life.



He leaves behind wife, Vicky; son, Troy (and Erin) Auman; daughter, D.C. (and Jeremiah) Hackerott; and grandchildren: Riley and Caleb Auman, and Uriah and Jaina Hackerott.



He joins his mother, Lucile Auman; his sister, Luella Petrillo; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Larry Sweasy.



Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at Yorgensen Meloan Londeen (YML) Funeral home in Manhattan. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at YML, with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery on Highway 24, east of Manhattan.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Meadowlark Good Samaritan Fund in Bill's name. The fund is used to assist those in need of long term care who cannot afford to pay for it. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.



Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at William (Bill) Auman was born Oct. 24, 1945, and worked, lived and loved with all his might until passing away on Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019). He was a fighter his whole life, overcoming countless obstacles and always believing that he could prevail. He was born in St. Francis to Lucile (Hirscheler) Auman. Bill graduated Wichita Heights in 1963.He married his high school sweetheart, Vicky (Sweasy) Auman, on May 8, 1965, in Wichita. They moved to Hays in 1975 and started a successful business. They sold the business upon retirement and moved to Newton to be closer to friends and siblings.In Newton, Bill became a Master Gardener and worked diligently at the Harvey County Master Gardener's Community Garden. He prided himself on the tens of thousands of pounds of produce raised to feed those in need in Harvey County.In late spring 2019, Bill and Vicky moved to Manhattan to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bill loved visits with grandchildren at Meadowlark Hills' Wroten House, where he lived for the last six months of his life.He leaves behind wife, Vicky; son, Troy (and Erin) Auman; daughter, D.C. (and Jeremiah) Hackerott; and grandchildren: Riley and Caleb Auman, and Uriah and Jaina Hackerott.He joins his mother, Lucile Auman; his sister, Luella Petrillo; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Larry Sweasy.Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at Yorgensen Meloan Londeen (YML) Funeral home in Manhattan. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at YML, with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery on Highway 24, east of Manhattan.Memorial contributions can be made to the Meadowlark Good Samaritan Fund in Bill's name. The fund is used to assist those in need of long term care who cannot afford to pay for it. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com. Published in The Kansan on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close