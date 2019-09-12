|
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church,
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
William R. "Bill" Grubbs, 91, stepped from this life into eternity on Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) in Lawrence. As an optometrist, Bill used his passion in the sciences to help many see better. As an avid artist, he enjoyed capturing his vision of nature and life around him on canvas and other media.
Born in 1928 to Donald and Minnie Belle Grubbs of Manhattan, Bill grew up in Newton and attended Newton public schools, Bethel College and Kansas State University, where he earned a B.S. in Zoology.
He married Ruth N. Grubbs in 1950 and, before entering military service in 1954, taught in Mulvane and Moundridge, worked as a laboratory tech at St. Francis in Wichita and did assembly work at Beechcraft in Wichita. In 1954, he entered the United States Army, first stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and then at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Following his honorable discharge, Bill earned a Doctor of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Lubbock, Texas, to join a practice. In 1964, he opened his own practice in Denver City, Texas, raising his family and remaining there for many years. Bill had a practice in Morton, Texas, as well. He was a dedicated provider for his family who enjoyed camping, flying his Beechcraft Bonanza V-tail, traveling and art.
In the early '90s, Bill retired from private practice and went to work for Sears Optical, first in El Paso, then in Wichita Falls, Texas. He and Ruth retired to Lawrence in 1999 in order to be closer to their children. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Ruth passed in 2011.
In Lawrence, Bill remained active, working part-time at KU ball games, serving at the Holiday Inn and working elections. He enjoyed delivering mail as a volunteer for Lawrence Memorial Hospital for many years. Bill spent much time at the Douglas County Senior Center, running their woodshop for years and participating in Tuesday Downtown Painters. Besides many paintings, Bill made over a dozen clocks, some furniture, lamps, leatherwork, music boxes and created 3-D paintings and models.
Bill is survived by his children: Kim (Shirley) Grubbs of Lawrence, Anna Belle Thornton of Galesburg, Amy (Fred) Clemens of Jackson, Michigan, and Richard (Renee) Grubbs of Houston. He has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Ruth; a son, Rick; and his stepbrother, Tom.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3312 Calvin Drive in Lawrence, under the direction of Chapel Oaks of Lawrence. The funeral will be preceded by a viewing at 9 a.m., also at Grace. A graveside service and burial will take place at 4 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch (https://www.calfarley.org/waystogive/) or to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association - Hospice Care (www.kansasvna.org).
Flowers may be delivered directly to Grace EPC, Lawrence.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 12, 2019
