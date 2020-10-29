William (Bill) H. Morris, Jr passed away Monday, October 19th at home surrounded by loved ones and his two cherished mastiff's Bella and Lucy. Bill was born on December 31st, 1943 in White Salmon, Washington to William H. Morris, Sr and Hester A. (Mitchell) Morris. Bill dedicated his life to helping others suffering from drug, alcohol addiction and domestic violence. After getting sober, he started his own outpatient drug and alcohol treatment center, Adolescent Adult Family Recovery. Bill was an avid lover of cars and could be found most weekends at the drag strip racing his 1950's Chevrolet Coupe dragster. He came from a military family and lived in many different places around the world including Guam and England. He attended Salina Central High School and graduated in 1962. He knew no stranger, always gave second chances to others, and when given the chance, always paid-it-forward. Bill and Jackie never turned anyone away who needed help.



He married Jacqueline S. Dinneen in Salina, KS in 1978. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his children William Christopher Morris of Excelsior Springs, MO, Jane Diaz of Valley Center, Andrea Jones of Winfield, and Sarah (Rob) Masem of Newton. He cherished his grandchildren Landon Sparlin, Christopher Morris-Mickle, Cierra Morris, Mariah Foley, Jamieson Jones, Jessica Holt, Carlos Diaz, Erica Diaz, William Diaz, Santiago Diaz, Meghan Symonds, Allyson Symonds, Maxwell Masem, and Daphne Masem. He also has 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Margret Bosch of Salina, KS and Hester Mary Jamesson of Hokah, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will occur at the home of Bill and Jackie at a later date.



Good Shepherd Hospice provided stellar, supportive care for Bill and his family during the final days of his life. Please consider making a donation in Bill's name to Good Shepherd Hospice so others can also receive essential support and comfort, as they enter the final stages of life.

