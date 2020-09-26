1/1
William Henry "(Bill)" Mills
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Henry Mills, age 76, of Newton, passed away on September 13, 2020. Born in 1944 to Clara (Janzen) and Earl Mills, he was a lifetime resident of Newton, Kansas. Bill graduated from Newton High School in 1962, and attended Hutchinson Community College and Emporia State University. At the age of 22 he married Donna (Epp) in 1967.

Bill's love for cars began at a young age. He spent his early years helping at his father's auto salvage business and later became interested in building and racing cars. As a young man he raced stock cars and mini modified cars, winning numerous races at 81 Speedway and other Kansas racetracks. He worked at H & Y Auto and later opened his own repair shop called Mills' Auto. Bill was well known as the Newton High School Auto Technology Teacher, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 2007. During his teaching career he inspired many students to develop their own skills and knowledge of the automotive industry. In his retirement Bill enjoyed racing with his brother, Bryson, and the Kansas Antique Racers Association.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Earl Mills, sister Beverly Hendry and brother Bryson Mills. Survivors include Donna, his loving wife of 53 years, daughters Kristin (Karsten) Streufert of Dallas, TX, Jennifer (Glenn) Barber of Wichita, Erin Craddock of Wichita, granddaughters Caroline and Julia Barber, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was beloved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Although he had many talents, he will mostly be remembered by his family for his gifts of story-telling, cooking, holiday entertaining and his faith in God. Bill was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. Later in life he attended St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he especially loved to watch college sports and old western movies, play card games and listen to music.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:00pm at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd Ave. in Newton. Mask will be required in the church during the service and social distancing protocols will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Good Shepherd Hospice or Newton Home Health in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved