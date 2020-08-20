William "Steve" Moyer, Newton, KS, passed away Sunday, August 16th.



Steve was the fourth son of Joseph D. Moyer and Margaret A. (Stephenson) Moyer. Born in Oklahoma City prematurely and only 3lbs on December 19, 1952 he was considered a miracle baby that would go on to bring laughs to almost everyone he ever met. Steve lived in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas as a child with his parents and siblings: Jenny Stephenson, Martha Stephenson, David Moyer, and Nancy Moyer.



He completed most of his education in Wichita, KS and attended Wichita State University and Fort Hays State University.



As a young man he started what would become a 44-year career with Dillon's/Kroger where he regularly made co-workers into lifelong friends. He ultimately retired as an Accounting/Audit Manager in 2017 and became best friends with the dog he "didn't" want, Bentley Miles.



On August 1st, 1986 he married the love of his life Catherine "Cathy" Monares. He and Cathy met while both working for Dillon's, had their first date on Valentine's Day of 1986 and decided a short courtship was all they needed before making it officially forever. They just celebrated their 34th anniversary. Steve and Cathy were both from large families and kept the tradition going, raising a family of 5 children, 15 grandkids, and a first great grandchild on the way. He loved family gatherings and the grandkids LOVED coming to grandpa and grandma's house. The older kids especially loved/cringed/laughed hearing grandpa's advice.



Steve was a one-of-a-kind personality that never met a stranger. The countless jokes, (bad) advice, and one liners will live on creating laughs with all memories shared. "That's nuttier than a squirrel turd." "That's neater than puppy (poop)".- Steve Moyer



Steve was beyond proud of his family and is blessed to be survived by them all. Wife Cathy; Daughter Ashley Moyer, kids Ryan and Mary; Son Rhett Moyer and wife Maria, kids Brianna, Chance, and Hailee; Daughter Erica Edwards and husband Luke, kids Keon, Vanessa, Zoey, Reese, Quinn, and Neko; Daughter Allison Moyer and Zach Davis, kids Kade, Korie, Knox, and Kolt; Son Kellen Moyer; and Bonus Daughter Anyssa Tempera-Parks, kids Pierce and Vaida. Along with an abundance of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret, his sister Martha, and in-laws Angel and Esther Monares.



A private, immediate family only service, will be held at Second Baptist Church by Pastor Floyd Edwards. A come and go memorial reception will be held at Wild Prairie Event Center on Saturday, August 22nd, from 11a.m. to 2p.m. for those who wish to attend.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to: United Way of Harvey County 103 E Broadway Newton, KS 67114 or in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store