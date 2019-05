Willis M. Dirks, 89, retired farmer and stockman, died Thursday (May 9, 2019) at Moundridge Manor, Moundridge.He was born July 22, 1929, in Halstead to Menno and Ruby ( Smith ) Dirks.On Oct. 9 1949, he married Hilma L. Buller in Halstead. She preceded him in death June 6, 2017.Survivors include a son, Stanley (Lorretta) Dirks of Sedgwick; daughter, Anita (Jim) Kehn of Ulysses; brother, Edward (Jerri) Dirks of Halstead; sister, Ivalee (Melvin) Becker of Halstead; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Smith.Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday (May 13, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, with a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 14, 2019), also at Grace Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at Halstead Cemetery.Memorials may be given to Moundridge Manor in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.