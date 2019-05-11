Willis M. Dirks, 89, retired farmer and stockman, died Thursday (May 9, 2019) at Moundridge Manor, Moundridge.
He was born July 22, 1929, in Halstead to Menno and Ruby (Smith) Dirks.
On Oct. 9 1949, he married Hilma L. Buller in Halstead. She preceded him in death June 6, 2017.
Survivors include a son, Stanley (Lorretta) Dirks of Sedgwick; daughter, Anita (Jim) Kehn of Ulysses; brother, Edward (Jerri) Dirks of Halstead; sister, Ivalee (Melvin) Becker of Halstead; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Smith.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday (May 13, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, with a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 14, 2019), also at Grace Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Moundridge Manor in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on May 11, 2019