Willis Dirks (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Dirks.
Service Information
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
418 Chestnut St
Halstead, KS
67056
(316)-835-2233
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
418 Chestnut St
Halstead, KS 67056
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Mennonite Church
Halstead, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Mennonite Church
Halstead, KS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willis M. Dirks, 89, retired farmer and stockman, died Thursday (May 9, 2019) at Moundridge Manor, Moundridge.

He was born July 22, 1929, in Halstead to Menno and Ruby (Smith) Dirks.

On Oct. 9 1949, he married Hilma L. Buller in Halstead. She preceded him in death June 6, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Stanley (Lorretta) Dirks of Sedgwick; daughter, Anita (Jim) Kehn of Ulysses; brother, Edward (Jerri) Dirks of Halstead; sister, Ivalee (Melvin) Becker of Halstead; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Smith.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday (May 13, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, with a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 14, 2019), also at Grace Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at Halstead Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Moundridge Manor in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on May 11, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.