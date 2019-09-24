Willis Edward Overholt Sr., 91, was born on Jan. 27, 1928, in Cincinnati, to Clayton and Loretta Overholt. His family soon moved to a farm outside Newton, where Willis lived with his parents and four siblings: Alfred, Ellen, Elbert and Elvera. In 1947, he married his beloved partner of 64 years, Martha Mae Anderson.
Willis and Martha were blessed with four children. Willis started work as an auto mechanic and worked many years as an aircraft tool mechanic. He sold insurance later in his career and then returned to Boeing for several years before retirement.
Willis cared for his family and worked hard to provide a strong home for them. He loved God deeply, attended church all his life and, in his quiet way, taught his children to trust in the work God is doing in each of our lives. He was an avid artist and painted birds and landscapes with amazing skill. He also enjoyed working in wood and blessed many people with his woodworking gifts.
Willis is preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and his wife.
He is survived by his children: Sherry (Delbert) Hoelscher of Bushton, Willis Jr. (Miriam) of Wichita, Clifton of Portland, Oregon, and Joey of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Lauren (Daniel) Scislowski and Dan (Sunny) Overholt of Wichita; and one great-grandchild, Zoe Scislowski, in whom he delighted.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at Greenwood Cemetery, 1100 W. First St. in Newton, followed by a celebration of Willis' life at 11 a.m. at Church of the Savior, 875 Spaulding in Wichita.
The family is very thankful for the wonderful staff of Harry Hynes Hospice and a memorial has been established with them: 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
