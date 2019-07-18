Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Carter. View Sign Service Information Lamb Funeral Home 120 S Main St Whitewater , KS 67154 (316)-799-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Fern (Cornelius) Carter, 94, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 13, 2019). Wilma's life began on June 13, 1925, the daughter of George Ellsworth and Alice Margaret (Corman) Cornelius on a farm near Oil Hill. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was 9 years old. She attended schools in Whitewater and married Roy B. Carter Jr. on March 8, 1946, in Hagerstown, Maryland. She attended Wichita School of Practical Nursing and graduated as an LPN in 1968.



Wilma was a nurse aide at Bethel Deaconess Hospital and Presbyterian Manor in Newton before she graduated from nursing school. She practiced as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita and was the night charge nurse at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, First United Methodist Church in Newton and attended First Baptist Church in Peabody. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, her garden, word search and crossword puzzles, coloring and watching game shows. She loved the Lord, shared her faith and prayed for those folks who came to visit her.



Her loving family includes her daughters, Sharon Kay Albert (Fred) of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, and Beverley "Jean" Long of Whitewater; son, Roy "Bruce" Carter (Pam) of Peabody; one grandchild, Alyssa Carter of Newton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy in 2003; six brothers: George, Lawrence, Charles, Jacob, Robert and Joseph Cornelius; two sisters, Margaret Cade and Mildred Brown; and son-in-law, James Long.



Wilma's family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019). Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (July 19, 2019), both at the Federated Church in Whitewater, with Pastor Rodger Charles officiating. Interment will follow in Brainerd Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd., Suite 380, Wichita, KS 67206; , 608 W. Douglas, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67203; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. Lamb Funeral Home of Whitewater is in charge of arrangements. Wilma Fern (Cornelius) Carter, 94, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 13, 2019). Wilma's life began on June 13, 1925, the daughter of George Ellsworth and Alice Margaret (Corman) Cornelius on a farm near Oil Hill. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was 9 years old. She attended schools in Whitewater and married Roy B. Carter Jr. on March 8, 1946, in Hagerstown, Maryland. She attended Wichita School of Practical Nursing and graduated as an LPN in 1968.Wilma was a nurse aide at Bethel Deaconess Hospital and Presbyterian Manor in Newton before she graduated from nursing school. She practiced as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita and was the night charge nurse at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, First United Methodist Church in Newton and attended First Baptist Church in Peabody. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, her garden, word search and crossword puzzles, coloring and watching game shows. She loved the Lord, shared her faith and prayed for those folks who came to visit her.Her loving family includes her daughters, Sharon Kay Albert (Fred) of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, and Beverley "Jean" Long of Whitewater; son, Roy "Bruce" Carter (Pam) of Peabody; one grandchild, Alyssa Carter of Newton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy in 2003; six brothers: George, Lawrence, Charles, Jacob, Robert and Joseph Cornelius; two sisters, Margaret Cade and Mildred Brown; and son-in-law, James Long.Wilma's family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019). Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (July 19, 2019), both at the Federated Church in Whitewater, with Pastor Rodger Charles officiating. Interment will follow in Brainerd Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd., Suite 380, Wichita, KS 67206; , 608 W. Douglas, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67203; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. Lamb Funeral Home of Whitewater is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kansan on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.