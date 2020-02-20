Wilma J. (Harms) Zuercher

Wilma J. (Harms) Zuercher, 88, was born Aug. 31, 1931, and welcomed into God's presence Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) in Rockford, Illinois.

For 67 years, Wilma was the wife of Pastor Dwight Zuercher, former pastor of Baptist churches in Indiana and Illinois, the last being First Baptist Church of Crystal Lake, Illinois. Wilma blessed many as a leader of Women's Bible Studies at First Baptist Church, Machesney Park, Illinois.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Dwight; daughter, Joan White; son, Brent (Diane); sister, Virgie Mueller; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, Charles D. White.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the service, Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in First Baptist Church, 718 Harlem Road, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Burial in Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin, Illinois.

Published in The Kansan on Feb. 20, 2020
