Winfred Denver Reimer, 97, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away in Bellingham on April 7, 2019. He was born June 26, 1921, in Hillsboro to parents Dietrich Cornelius and Nellie (Voth) Reimer. He married Alyce Carolyn Archer on Aug. 23, 1946, in Newton.



Winfred was born on the farm six miles east of Goessel. He went to school for the first three years at Pleasant Valley District No. 27, Marion County. Certificates reveal he was neither absent nor tardy the entirety of 1929, 1930 and 1931 school years. His family then moved to a farm west of Newton in Harvey County. He completed his grade school years at Prouty School and graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1940. Winfred was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Newton and was baptized by Rev. J.E. Entz on May 16, 1937.



From 1942 through 1946, he served in Civilian Public Service. He initially reported to Weeping Water, Nebraska, and was later selected to continue the experiments at the Agricultural Experiment Station in Lincoln, Nebraska. This was followed by additional service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1946. While Winfred was in Lincoln he met Alyce Archer, who was a student at the University. They were married in the First Mennonite Church, Newton, by Rev. Lester Hostetler. Winfred attended Bethel College from 1946 to 1947.



After Winfred's dad (D.C. Reimer) bought the C.A. Reimer home place from his brother, Arnold, in December 1947, Winfred farmed it until 1959. The farm, which is located on the McPherson-Marion County Line south of Canton, became a dairy, with Winfred selling Grade A milk from purebred Ayrshires. Unfortunately, he was only able to harvest seven of 13 wheat crops living there.



Winfred and Alyce were 4-H leaders, active members of the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church and earned the Balanced Farming and Family Living Award for McPherson County in 1953. Winfred was also on the Board of Directors of Kansas Farm Bureau. They had a farm sale and moved to the state of Washington on Aug. 1, 1959, where they bought their poultry farm and where they continued to live.



For 10 years, Winfred had a retail bakery route. All eggs from their farm were sold directly to customers, either on tje bakery route or at the farm. When the two oldest sons graduated from high school and left home, Winfred worked on the staff at Western Washington University for more than 17 years until retirement on June 30, 1986.



Glendale Mennonite church was the family church until 1988, Good News Fellowship followed. The Reimers were always involved in church ministry including the Light House Mission, Wycliffe ministries and volunteering with church friends at Louisa House. They did mission trips over the years to Guatemala, Panama and the Bahamas.



Visiting family for weddings and graduations of all their children and grands was a priority for the Reimers. They also attended school and family reunions. Flying or driving truck and camper or RV were fun adventures across the U.S.



Gardening vegetables was Winfred's yearly spring passion. They always canned their produce until last year. Hundreds of pounds yearly was donated to the food banks, Light House Mission and friends and neighbors. They were also in the Whatcom County Dahlia Society and grew many varieties of bulbs. They entered flowers at the annual show and Lynden fair and won many prizes and ribbons.



You leave us with memories: That sudden twinkle in your eye, quick wit, big smile, green thumb, hard work ethic, never giving up, love of God and family and generous heart for others.



Winfred was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon Reimer; and sister, Elvera Jantzen.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alyce; children: Ron Reimer (Jan), Kent Reimer (Jan), Glen Reimer (Jamie) and LeAnn Clement (Ken); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Allen, Harvey, Nelson and Marlo Reimer; sisters, Arlene Jantzen and Irma McNeff; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A celebration of his life was held May 3, 2019, at Good News Fellowship Church, 1252 W. Axton Rd., Ferndale, WA 98248.



Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com. Card or comments can be sent to: Alyce Reimer, 1063 W. Axton Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226. Published in The Kansan on May 18, 2019

