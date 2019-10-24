Winona 'Winnie' L. (Becker) Blosser, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Friday (Oct. 18, 2019). She was born Oct. 4, 1933, to Peter and Martha (Unruh) Becker in Halstead. She married Virgil E. Blosser June 3, 1955, in Hutchinson. Her husband, parents, five brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
Winona greatly enjoyed sharing the love of Christ through her singing and playing the guitar. She was a member of the Blosser Gospel Trio along with her husband and his brother, Vernon. She also enjoyed working in the public from her teenage years until retirement in her 60s. She will be remembered most for her love and devotion to Jesus, her family, as well as many friends.
She is survived by her son, Michael Blosser and wife Miriam (King) of Sarasota, Florida; and daughter, Melanie Blosser of Wichita. Other survivors include a brother, Tony Becker of Aurora, Colorado; and sisters, Darlene Peaster of Livingston, California, and Isabelle (Raoul) Castillo of Wichita.
Visitation with family was 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019), with service at 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home Chapel in Valley Center. Private burial followed in Eastlawn Cemetery in rural Newton.
Memorials may be made to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Bldg 200 Ste 213, Wichita, KS 67226.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 24, 2019