NEWTON:
Yolanda E. Garcia, 92, of Newton, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Newton at her daughter's home.
She was born in Wichita on February 19, 1928, to Francisco and Dominga De La Tejeda Castro. She married Marcelo Garcia on October 25, 1947, in Wichita at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He passed away August 20, 2007. Yolanda lived in Newton until 2011 when she moved to Wichita for a year, Andover for several years, Catholic Care Center for a few months and back to Newton until her death.
Yolanda worked at various places before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the Altar Society, the Spanish Choir and The Francisco Madero Society.
Yolanda is remembered for the Spanish Choir at OLG, helping with her husband's band and starting the Folklorico Dance Troupe in Newton. Mom is still remembered for her "mean side serve" in volleyball.
Yolanda is survived by sons, Mario and Victor (Pam) of Newton, Antonio (Sharen) of Nevada, Frank (Gay) of Wichita and Gilbert (Kim) of Nevada; daughters, Stela Garcia (Gerald Perry) of Andover and Maria Garcia (Oscar Avila) of Newton; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; One great-great grandchild; brother Oscar Castro (Martha) of Wichita; sister Blanche Covington (Otis) of Texas; sister-in-law Nanci Castro of Rhode Island; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Vangie Garcia and infant daughter Amparo Garcia; daughter-in-law Judy (Meier) Garcia; brothers Victor Castro, Louis Castro, Bernie Castro and sisters Gloria Garcia, Graciela Juarez.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Thursday (July 9, 2020) at the Athletic Park in Newton.
The Mass of Christian Burial Funeral will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday (July 10, 2020) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Private family inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Thursday (July 9) between Noon and 8:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the building fund of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.