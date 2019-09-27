KERSHAW – Aaron Mastafis Harris, 28, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
He was the son of Tammy Stover and David Harris.
Survivors include daughters, Ariyanna Harris and Za'Niyah McIlwain, both of Lancaster; sons, Aaron K. Harris and Qui'Mani Hill, both of Lancaster; sisters, Shontea Anthony and Tiavion Stover, both of Kershaw, and Deasia Harris, Dominique Osborne and Adrienne Osborne, all of Lancaster; brothers, Brandon McCain of Bethune, and Kenneth Osborne and Mike Stevenson, both of Lancaster; and grandparents, Johnson Lee , Alma Harris, Sally Johnson and Kenneth Newman, all Kershaw.
Services are noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Coleman, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 28, 2019