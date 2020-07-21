1/
A.C. "Doc" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A.C. "Doc" Miller, 86, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was the son of the late Luther and Julia Ann McIlwain Miller. He was married to Sarah Cresteen Carter of Kershaw.  
Survivors include his wife; seven daughters, Vera McKeever of Pageland, Mary Miller of Kershaw, SharOndra Flemings of Kingstree, Betty Miller of Durham, N.C., Francine McCloud and Alicia Miller, both of Lancaster, and Ethel Mae Miller of Sumter; four sons, Ricky Miller, Rogerick Miller, Curtis Lee Miller and Lewis Miller, all of Kershaw.  
Services are 1 p.m. July 26 at Stewart Funeral Home in Heath Springs, officiated by Pastor Randy Grove, with burial in the Highland Height Cemetery in Kershaw. 
A viewing is 1-4 p.m. July 25 at Stewart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved