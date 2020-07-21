A.C. "Doc" Miller, 86, died Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was the son of the late Luther and Julia Ann McIlwain Miller. He was married to Sarah Cresteen Carter of Kershaw.

Survivors include his wife; seven daughters, Vera McKeever of Pageland, Mary Miller of Kershaw, SharOndra Flemings of Kingstree, Betty Miller of Durham, N.C., Francine McCloud and Alicia Miller, both of Lancaster, and Ethel Mae Miller of Sumter; four sons, Ricky Miller, Rogerick Miller, Curtis Lee Miller and Lewis Miller, all of Kershaw.

Services are 1 p.m. July 26 at Stewart Funeral Home in Heath Springs, officiated by Pastor Randy Grove, with burial in the Highland Height Cemetery in Kershaw.

A viewing is 1-4 p.m. July 25 at Stewart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store