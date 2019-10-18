FORT LAWN – Adam Clayton Lynn Sr., 63, died Oct. 11, 2019.
He was a son of the late John Henry Lynn Sr. and Rosa Mae Johnson and was married to Martha Twitty Lynn.
Survivors include wife; sons, Adam Lynn Jr. of Washington D.C., and Joshua Christian Lynn and Charlton Isaiah Lynn, both of Charlotte; sisters, Rita Gaither, Edna Davis and Victoria Ingram, all of Fort Lawn; and brother, John Henry Lynn Jr. of Mauldin.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Paul AME Church, officiated by the Revs. Samuel McPherson and Lemuel Washington, with burial in Union Ezell Cemetery of Fort Lawn.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019