Addison "Blake" Patterson

Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Obituary
LANCASTER – Addison "Blake" Patterson, 84, died Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late Lula Duncan Patterson and the late Bill Patterson. He was married to Dorothy McGriff Patterson.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Ellen Patterson and Delores Patterson, both both of Lancaster; sons, Rafael Patterson, Ricky Patterson and Edison Patterson, all of Lancaster, Anthony Patterson of Rock Hill and Montray Patterson of Pageland; and sister, Ruby Mackey of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. J.C. Clark.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 22, 2020
