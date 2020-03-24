LANCASTER – Adele Hubbard Williams, 94, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Morningside of Lancaster.
Mrs. Williams was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Julius Clifford and Adele Aaron Hubbard. She was the wife of 64 years to the late Steve Clyburn Williams Jr.
A graduate of Coker University, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bridge player, where she was a member of several local clubs. She was a long time member of the Au Courant Book club.
A private burial will be held.
Mrs. Williams is survived by three sons, Steve Clyburn Williams III (Cindy) and Carl Hubbard Williams, both of Lancaster, and Ben Lauthlin Williams (Linda) of Roanoke, Va.; four grandchildren, Dabney Brice (Will), Curry Robertson (Bradley), Charlie Williams and Cory Williams (Allyson); seven great-grandchildren, Blake Brice, Carson Brice, Kennedy Brice, Reece Robertson, Pierce Robertson, Miles Robertson and Bates Robertson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Carl Hubbard and Julius Clifford (Mike) Hubbard Jr.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at Morningside of Lancaster, as well as hospice for the wonderful care Adele received during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be gratefully accepted to the Adele H. Hubbard Scholarship, USC – Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020