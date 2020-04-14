Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Al Poston. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 (803)-457-4771 Viewing 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW – Merland Alvin "Al" Poston, 62, of Kershaw, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Hemingway, he was a son of Merland "Mert" and Emma Dennis Poston.

Al graduated from Hemingway High School and the University of South Carolina. He served in and retired from the U.S.

Al had a love for Kershaw and Lancaster County. He was a community and business leader and a friend to all. He volunteered on the boards and committees for the following entities: Springs Memorial Hospital, KCPC, known as the Kershaw Community Park Council, Kershaw Chamber of Commerce, Lancaster County Action Council, Kershaw Honor Flight Team for the benefit of

He enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, cooking and working outside. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren and family. He was especially fond of the time spent with veterans, including those World War II veterans that were able to go on the Kershaw Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed assisting the team that organized the designing, fund raising and construction of the Veterans Memorial located in Heath Springs.

A viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Baker Funeral Home.

Due to COVID 19, a funeral service to celebrate his life will be held in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church at a later date and time to be determined.

Burial with full military honors will follow the church service in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorial contributions in Al's memory may be made to the Heath Springs Area Veterans Monument, Inc., C/O W. David Williams, P.O. Box 352, Heath Springs, SC 29058; , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.

In addition to his parents of Hemingway, Al is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ramona Faulkenberry Poston; his children, Kristen Poston Mayer and her husband, Robert, of Georgetown and Merland "Joseph" Poston and Ray Franklin Poston of the home; three grandchildren, Robert "Crayton" Mayer, Caleb Dylan Mayer and Eli James Mayer; siblings, Bruce Poston and his wife, Kathy, of Hemingway, Vickie Bass and her husband, John, of Hemingway, Ron Poston and his wife, Beth, of Greenville and Terry Poston of Florence; nieces and nephews, Eric (Erica) Hutchinson, Stephanie (Bob Schauder) Poston, Blake Huggins, Connor Poston, Jonathan (Briana) Bass, Justin Bass, T.J. Poston, Brittany (Kenny) Krieger, Bryce (Mercedes) Poston, Chloe Drummond and Sean Drummond; a special aunt, Shelby Timmons Kelly; his mother-in-law, Lynn Faulkenberry and many other very special aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an uncle, Joseph Timmons; his father-in-law, Ray F. Faulkenberry; and a nephew, Capers Liston "Casey" Hutchinson.

The family would like to thank Lancaster Home Health and Hospice and also the many doctors, nurses and staff for taking such good care of Mr. Poston.

Baker Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Poston.

www.bakerfunerals.com. KERSHAW – Merland Alvin "Al" Poston, 62, of Kershaw, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.Born in Hemingway, he was a son of Merland "Mert" and Emma Dennis Poston.Al graduated from Hemingway High School and the University of South Carolina. He served in and retired from the U.S. Army . Some of his assignments included serving in the 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in "E Company" (Honor Guard) United States Army Drill Team at Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., during the Carter Administration. He served in Germany, and at Fort Jackson as a First Sergeant/Sr. Drill Sergeant. After retiring from the Army, he became a certified public account and joined Ray Faulkenberry, CPA as a partner and formed Faulkenberry & Poston, CPA office in Kershaw.Al had a love for Kershaw and Lancaster County. He was a community and business leader and a friend to all. He volunteered on the boards and committees for the following entities: Springs Memorial Hospital, KCPC, known as the Kershaw Community Park Council, Kershaw Chamber of Commerce, Lancaster County Action Council, Kershaw Honor Flight Team for the benefit of World War II Veterans , Lancaster Community Foundation and Foundation for the Carolinas. He also served as a deacon in the Baptist Church. Al was a member of the Indiantown Masonic Lodge No. 165 and Omar Shrine Temple.He enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, cooking and working outside. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren and family. He was especially fond of the time spent with veterans, including those World War II veterans that were able to go on the Kershaw Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed assisting the team that organized the designing, fund raising and construction of the Veterans Memorial located in Heath Springs.A viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Baker Funeral Home.Due to COVID 19, a funeral service to celebrate his life will be held in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church at a later date and time to be determined.Burial with full military honors will follow the church service in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.Memorial contributions in Al's memory may be made to the Heath Springs Area Veterans Monument, Inc., C/O W. David Williams, P.O. Box 352, Heath Springs, SC 29058; , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.In addition to his parents of Hemingway, Al is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ramona Faulkenberry Poston; his children, Kristen Poston Mayer and her husband, Robert, of Georgetown and Merland "Joseph" Poston and Ray Franklin Poston of the home; three grandchildren, Robert "Crayton" Mayer, Caleb Dylan Mayer and Eli James Mayer; siblings, Bruce Poston and his wife, Kathy, of Hemingway, Vickie Bass and her husband, John, of Hemingway, Ron Poston and his wife, Beth, of Greenville and Terry Poston of Florence; nieces and nephews, Eric (Erica) Hutchinson, Stephanie (Bob Schauder) Poston, Blake Huggins, Connor Poston, Jonathan (Briana) Bass, Justin Bass, T.J. Poston, Brittany (Kenny) Krieger, Bryce (Mercedes) Poston, Chloe Drummond and Sean Drummond; a special aunt, Shelby Timmons Kelly; his mother-in-law, Lynn Faulkenberry and many other very special aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by an uncle, Joseph Timmons; his father-in-law, Ray F. Faulkenberry; and a nephew, Capers Liston "Casey" Hutchinson.The family would like to thank Lancaster Home Health and Hospice and also the many doctors, nurses and staff for taking such good care of Mr. Poston.Baker Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Poston. Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Veterans World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.