Al Poston
KERSHAW – Merland Alvin "Al" Poston, 62, of Kershaw, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Hemingway, S.C., he was a son of Merland "Mert" and Emma Dennis Poston.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Revs. Bryant D. Fersner and Dr. Jason Moss will officiate. You may view the service via live stream by visiting the Facebook page of Kershaw Second Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the church.
Burial with full military honors will follow the church service in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2 p.m. in Columbia. Please visit www.facebook.com/events/
6000631507085721/ Saying goodbye to Merland "Al" Poston to view the service live streamed.
In addition to his parents of Hemingway, Al is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ramona Faulkenberry Poston; his children, Kristen Poston Mayer and her husband, Robert, of Georgetown, Merland "Joseph" Poston and Ray Franklin Poston of the home; three grandchildren, Robert "Crayton" Mayer, Caleb Dylan Mayer and Eli James Mayer; siblings, Bruce Poston and his wife, Kathy, of Hemingway, Vickie Bass and her husband, John, of Hemingway, Ron Poston and his wife, Beth, of Greenville and Terry Poston of Florence; a special aunt, Shelby Timmons Kelly; and his mother-in-law, Lynn Faulkenberry.
He was preceded in death by an uncle, Joseph Timmons; and his father-in-law, Ray F. Faulkenberry.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Poston.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
