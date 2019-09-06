KERSHAW – Alan Moseley, 32, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
He was the son of Roger Darrell Moseley and Cathy Mosley Moseley.
Survivors include, daughter, Braidyn Elizabeth Moseley; sister, Ashely Anderson; and grandmother, Betty Mosley.
Services are 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Green, with burial at Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at Baker Funeral Home and other times at his parents' home.
Memorials may be made to the or to the Braidyn Moseley Education Fund c/o Founder's Federal Credit Union, Kershaw Office, 109 E. First Street, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 7, 2019