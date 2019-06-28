LUGOFF – Alex Buddy Robinson Jr., 60, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He was the son of Alex Buddy Robinson Sr. and Frances Crook Robinson.
Survivors include his parents of Lugoff; children, Sean Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Brandon Robinson, Alexis Windham, Allison Watt and Danyelle Robinson; sister, Crystal Virginia Robinson; and 11 grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Eric Boone, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Powers Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Richland Children's Hospital.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 29, 2019