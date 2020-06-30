HEATH SPRINGS – Alexander Hugh Evatt, 24, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was a son of Gary Evatt and Stacy Sherrill.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Sunni Evatt, of Kershaw; mother of Lancaster; stepfather, Jamie Phillips of Lancaster; brothers, Levi Evatt and Jaxon Evatt of Kershaw; sister, Brittani Evatt Funderburk of Lancaster; paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Arnold of Heath Springs; and maternal grandmothers, Hazel Roberts of Lancaster and Jackie Young of Kershaw.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Herbert MacCue, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Ground 40, 303 Dale St., Monroe, NC 28112.

