LANCASTER – Alice Anna Lee Copeland-Rollings, 67, of Lancaster, wife of Mike Rollings, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Florence.
She was born June 17, 1952, in Bad Axe, Mich., a daughter of the late Gerald O. Copeland and Vineta Johnson Copeland.
While raising her three children, Mrs. Rollings entered the workforce. She worked with Olan Mills Photography, as a church secretary while in Mississippi, was a personnel manager with Walmart and retired from Humana Insurance. In her retirement years, Mrs. Rollings enjoyed spending time in the mountains.
Mrs. Rollings is survived by her husband, Charles Michael "Mike" Rollings; two daughters, Roxanne "Roo" Manning of Virginia Beach, Va., and Heidi Marie Phillips of Heath Springs; a son, Rodney Branan Neville of Cooter, Mo.; a brother, David "Dave" Copeland of Filion, Mich.; 12 grandchildren, Branan Pate, Kendall Manning, Heather Neville, Sean Manning, Anna Marie Neville, Alyssa Phillips, R.B. Neville, Greenlee Neville, Katie Rollings, Logan Ford, Bryson Gainey and Austin Rollings; and seven great-grandchildren, Alice, A.J. Mylah, Vada, Baker, Brynlee and Boston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, O. Duane Copeland; and a great-grandchild, Brently.
The family will send invitations for a celebration of life gathering.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Rollings.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 2, 2020