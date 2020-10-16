1/1
Allen Jackson Shehane
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
=LANCASTER – Allen Jackson Shehane, 62, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
He was born Dec. 30, 1957, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Jackson Shehane and Helen Maudell Sims Shehane. Mr. Shehane was a member of High Point Freewill Baptist Church. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Shehane loved wrestling, Seek a Word puzzles, blue grass music and collecting ink pens. He worked for Lancaster/Chester Disabilities and won ribbons at The Special Olympics. Mr. Shehane enjoyed watching old westerns, watching sports, especially the Panthers, baseball and loved eating pizza. His favorite saying was "I the man of the house".
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Shehane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin and the Rev. Donald W. Tillman officiating.
Mr. Shehane is survived by two brothers, Tony Morrison Shehane and his wife, Linda, and Ronnie Shehane and his wife, Helen, all of Lancaster; a sister, Jane Tripp and her husband, Judson, of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster/Chester Special Needs Board, 1126 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Shehane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved