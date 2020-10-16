=LANCASTER – Allen Jackson Shehane, 62, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
He was born Dec. 30, 1957, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Jackson Shehane and Helen Maudell Sims Shehane. Mr. Shehane was a member of High Point Freewill Baptist Church. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Shehane loved wrestling, Seek a Word puzzles, blue grass music and collecting ink pens. He worked for Lancaster/Chester Disabilities and won ribbons at The Special Olympics
. Mr. Shehane enjoyed watching old westerns, watching sports, especially the Panthers, baseball and loved eating pizza. His favorite saying was "I the man of the house".
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Shehane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin and the Rev. Donald W. Tillman officiating.
Mr. Shehane is survived by two brothers, Tony Morrison Shehane and his wife, Linda, and Ronnie Shehane and his wife, Helen, all of Lancaster; a sister, Jane Tripp and her husband, Judson, of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster/Chester Special Needs Board, 1126 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Shehane.