Alma Joyce Bailey, 90, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Hon. George Earnest, P.C. B. Pharm. Halpenny and Wilhemina Rich Halpenny of Canada.
She was married to the late Lawrence Gray Bailey, who was born in Indiana.
Survivors include a son, David E. Charby; a daughter, Kathy W. Ferrill; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, Matthew D. Johnson and his daughter, Valery, and son, Matthew Jr., Carl T. G. Ferrill and his wife, Kayla, son, Carl Jr., and daughter, Cassidy, Amanda J. Ferrill and her daughter, Hailey, and son, Aiden, Kathleen J. Dailey and her husband, Dustin Dailey, and her son, Andrew, daughter, Alyssa, and son, Axton.
No services will be held.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020