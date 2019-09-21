LANCASTER – Alvin "Pete" Eulese Wright, 63, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
He was the son of the late John Edward Wright and Johnnie Mae Watts Wright.
Survivors include son, Andy Wright; daughter, Nickie Linton; brothers, Carl Wright and Franklin "Skin" Wright; sisters, Lounell Rodd, Rhonda Brasington, Susie Snow and Paula Nabors; and four grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Oak Hill Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 6437 Oak Hill Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 21, 2019