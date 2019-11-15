LANCASTER – Alvin M. Fletcher, 45, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Alvin M. Fletcher was a son of Dorothy Williams Fletcher and the late John B. Fletcher.
Survivors include, daughter, Aaliyah J. Fletcher of Columbia; brother, Argie D. Williams of Lancaster; and sister, Melissa Kirkland of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 16, 2019