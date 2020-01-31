CHESNEE – Alvin Moseley, 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
He was a son of the late Luther Jackson Moseley and Lillie Mae Jones Moseley. He was married to Rhonda Byrd Moseley.
Survivors include his wife of Chesnee; son, Richard Moseley of Rock Hill; daughter, Melissa Easley of Rock Hill; stepdaughter, Ashley Roberts of Lancaster; sister, Carolyn Adams of Fort Lawn; brothers, James Moseley of Clover and Odell Moseley of Moore; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, officiated by Odell Moseley, with burial in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Baker Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020