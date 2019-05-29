LANCASTER – Mrs. Amanda Roof Hinson, 41, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born July 14, 1977, in Lancaster, a daughter of Johnny Roof and the late Mary Jane Faile Roof.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hinson was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tommy Howell officiating. Burial was at Taylors Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Hinson is survived by her husband, Jesse Hinson, of Lancaster; three daughters, Amber Chappell (Chris), Alexis Jenkins (Trace), and Selena Hinson, all of Lancaster; her father, Johnny Roof of Lancaster; one brother, Johnny Roof Jr. (Crystal) of Lancaster; two sisters, Gale Hayes (Chris) and Joy McIlwain (Vonte), both of Lancaster; and two grandchildren, Ny'Trey Chappell and Carson Jenkins, both of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Roof; and a granddaughter, Alaina Chappell.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hinson.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 29, 2019