LANCASTER – Amarkeyon Jamonte Truesdale, 23, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was a son of Michael Truesdale and Shamika Foster Seegars.
Survivors include his father of Fort Mill; his mother of Lancaster; brother, J'Quan McIlwain of Lancaster; sisters, Ta'Ziyah Grace of Lancaster and Mykeyya Truesdale and Jada Truesdale, both of Indian Land; grandparents, Diane Foster, Ralph Fetherson, Deanne Clyburn and Jerry Blackmon; and great-grandparents, Elosie Fetherson and Carolyn Blackmon.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Marvin AME Zion Church Cemetery, Waxhaw, N.C., officiated by the Rev. O. Anderson.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 25, 2020