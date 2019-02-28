LANCASTER – Amelia Alma Cook Evans, 85, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Neely and Grebulie Hood Cook.
Survivors include daughters, Patricia "Pat" Evans of Lancaster and Emma Horisberger of Charlotte; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. David A. Wright, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019