LANCASTER – Amy Louwon Evans, 46, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of Jannie McGriff Evans and the late James Franklin Evans.
Survivors include her mother of Lancaster; son, James Anthony Evans of California; daughters, Raquel S. Charlebois, Kalani Credel and Logan Evans, all of California; brothers, James A. Evans of Charlotte and Dale A. Smith of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Gail E. Coleman of Tampa, Fla., Janice M. Evans of Smithfield, N.C., Lochlann D. Hurtado of Charlotte and Sophia Lopez of Lancaster.
Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
