Amy Lynn Youmans, 55, of Yemassee, died July 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late John H. Youmans Jr. and Mary M. Youmans. She was born May 11, 1964, in Beaufort.

Amy was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School where she was a member of the band and advanced chorus. She also graduated from Orangeburg Technical College.

She was a member of Yemassee Baptist Church where she helped with vacation bible school and played the piano as needed. She loved her church and serving the Lord.

Amy is survived by her mother, Mary M. Youmans and brother, John "Howell" Youmans, III and his wife Debbie of Beaufort.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.17 at Yemassee Baptist Church.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., burial will be private. Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yemassee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 68, Yemassee, SC 29945.