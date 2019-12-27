Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Joseph Case Yoder. View Sign Service Information Martin Funeral Home and Crematory 961 South Kanner Highway Stuart , FL 34994 (772)-223-5550 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Andrew Joseph Case Yoder, 27, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla.

A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Martin Funeral Home, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, Fla. 34994, with Pastor Rick Addison of The Grace Place Church officiating.

An additional celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Road, Lancaster, with Pastor Brian Saxon and Pastor Larry Helm officiating.

Andrew was born July 20, 1992, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, to Ed Yoder and Mary (Lubrano) Humphreys. He went to Dayton Christian Schools in Dayton before moving to Lancaster in 2004. There he attended A.R. Rucker Middle School and graduated from Lancaster High School in 2010. He moved to South Florida in February 2012 where he began his career in marketing and advertising. He worked as director of sales and marketing at e3create, a unique marketing firm in Boca Raton. His boss and coworkers were like family to him. He excelled in his career and often found himself at the top of the weekly sales charts. His hobbies included playing billiards, watching football and cheering on his beloved Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes, cooking, attending car shows with his father, visiting the beach and spending time with family and his many friends.

Andrew is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edison and Verda Yoder; his maternal grandparents, Salvatore (Lou) and Shirley Lubrano; his uncle, Timothy Lubrano; his aunt, Shirley Yoder; his aunt, Sharon Lubrano; and cousin, Timothy Clark.

Andrew is survived by his parents; his father, Ed Yoder and his fiancee, Vicki Eddy; his mother, Mary (Lubrano) Humphreys and her husband, Ron; his sister, Amy (Yoder) Vincent and her husband, Scott; his nephews, Jacob Vincent and Luke Vincent; his aunts and uncles, Donald (Barbara) Yoder, Luci (Jeff) Jeffries, Linda (Robert) Schwenke, Tom (Diane) Lubrano and Luann Lubrano Blasquez; and nine cousins, Mark Jeffries, Steven (Mary Beth) Gioffre, Pam (Tim) Stewart, Tami Clark, Natalie (Ian) O'Neill, Lauren (Trace) Meek, Rich Blasquez, Elizabeth (Burt) Eller and Kati (Jim) Galvin.

