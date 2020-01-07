KERSHAW – A funeral service for Andrew Mason McKittrick, 18, of Kershaw, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Rev. Michael Owens will officiate. The casket will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The family will greet friends Wednesday, Jan. 8, prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. until service time in the church gymnasium.
Mason passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, at MUSC Health, Lancaster. Born in Matthews, N.C., he was a son of Andrew "Andy" Duncan McKittrick and Monica Roxann Knight McKittrick. He was a 2019 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church and was currently employed with ARC Energy Services as a welder. Mason was a 100% American boy. He loved to hunt, fish, ride four wheelers and shoot guns. He was an avid soccer player in high school and had received numerous awards and accolades. He also loved his dogs, Juicy and Nash.
Surviving in addition to his mother and father are his brother, Dalton Lane McKittrick; his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Dan McKittrick; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Virginia S. McKittrick; and his maternal grandfather, Vann C. Knight.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to Sand Hill Baptist Church, 6895 SC Highway 341, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the McKittrick family. www.bakerfunerals.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 8, 2020