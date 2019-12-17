Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Owen "Andy" Novinger. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Andrew "Andy" Owen Novinger passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, after a valiant, long struggle with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Andy was born Oct. 4, 1960, in Trenton, Mich., to Claude and Florence Novinger.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines in California, Japan and Georgia. While stationed in Georgia, he was a member of the Honor Guard, as well as the Color Guard for the Atlanta Braves. After leaving the Marines as a sergeant, he continued as a licensed A&P mechanic/avionics technician throughout his career, which took him around the world from Iceland to India. When he could no longer continue in aviation due to his disease, he became the DSS liaison at Counseling Services of Lancaster. He enjoyed his time there and the opportunity to assist those in crisis.

Beloved by many for his humor, intelligence and kindness, he was an avid sports fan, especially for all Michigan teams, no matter their record. Married in Savannah in 2000, Andy and his wife, Sharon, were the best of friends and their biggest supporters. Without Andy's encouragement and support, Sharon could not have been so involved in the Lancaster community.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Novinger; daughters, Megan Nelson (Matt) of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Victoria Salow (Artie) of Vallejo, Calif.; sisters, Claudia (Mike) Crawford of Dearborn, Mich., Susan Thomas (George) of Jonesville, Mich., Ruth Freeman (Jim) of Lincoln Park, Mich., and Carolyn Upton (Greg) of Novi, Mich.; mother-in-law, Jane Frain of Martinez, Ga.; grandchildren, Maddox, Claire and Julia Nelson; and dear nieces and nephews, along with a host of extended family and friends.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Florence Novinger; and father-in-law, Ronald Frain.

The family would like to thank Levine Cancer Institute, Dr. Jing Ai, the medical staff at CMC Main and Palliative Care for their compassion throughout the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial in honor of Andy to Counseling Services of Lancaster for their client financial assistance fund at P.O. Box 1627, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to Lancaster County Partners for Youth, P.O. Box 1023, Lancaster, SC 29721 for Lancaster Promise scholarships.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Burgess Funeral Home.

The celebration of life is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Edgar McCall and Kenneth Cauthen. Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

