LANCASTER – Andy Green, 60, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.

He was born March 28, 1959, in Mecklenburg County to Andy Franklin Green Jr. and Martha Ann Sizemore of Lancaster. He grew up in Hendersonville, N.C., and relocated to Lancaster in his teens. He worked in the manufacturing industry as a tool and die maker throughout his life until physical ailments caused him to cease. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and working in the outdoors.

Andy is preceded in death by his father, Andy Franklin Green Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Darryl R. Green of Lancaster; sister, Sherry A. Johnson of Lancaster; his daughters Amanda Green (Claude Ellis) and Kimberly Horton (Matthew Horton); and families of Lancaster, including six grandchildren, Kody Twitty, Evan Twitty, Jazzmin Twitty, Zoey Ellis, Dalton Horton and Mikayla Horton; nephews, Michael R. Green and Nathaniel P. Johnson; cousins, Angela Hendricks and Jennifer Davis and families of Lancaster; and Jake, his beloved dog of 10 years.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Alpha Life Center, 1677 Alpha Road, Lancaster. Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020

