LANCASTER – Angela P. Southers, 49, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Roy and Ethel Lee Williams Southers.
Survivors include sisters, Bonnie Southers and Carrie Robinson, both of Lancaster; brothers, Leroy Southers of Lancaster, Elree Williams of Ashville, N.C., and Nathaniel Brown of Orlando.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at United House of Prayer For All People, officiated by Apostle R. Ray, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019